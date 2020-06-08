Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, has confirmed on Monday that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ikpeazu has since gone into isolation as required by the protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Kalu revealed in a ststement.

He said, “Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test.

“On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020, the result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

“On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the governor submitted another sample at the Nigeria Center For Disease Control laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

“As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.”