35 COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Kano – Health Ministry

Kano State’s Health Ministry has announced the discharged of at least 35 COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice consecutively for the infection.

The state’s Ministry of Health made the announcement on its official Twitter account, @KNSMOH, on Sunday night.

This comes as Nigeria recorded a total of 260 cases of the deadly respiratory illness on Sunday, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC’s report.

“COVID19 Kano Update as at 11:50pm 7th June 2020,” the tweet reads,

The ministry added that “2 new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in the state.

“35 additional COVID19 Kano patients were discharged after showing full recovery.”

As at the time of this report, the state has discharged at least 450 patients, with 501 active cases.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 12,486 cases of coronavirus, according to the NCDC.