You’re Racist To Believe Santa Claus Is Good, Masquerade Is Evil – Reno

Former spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has lashed out at Africans who believe that Santa Claus is good and Masquerade is bad.



According to the Nigerian author, those who belong to that school of thought are racists to themselves.

Reno took to his official Twitter to dish out his opinion to his over 795K Followers, stating that Africans denigrate their own culture and celebrate Western culture disguised and Christian culture.

He tweet reads:

“Dear African, The reason you believe an African masquerade is evil, but Santa Claus is good, and think a White Wedding is holy, but your traditional wedding is just a formality, (both are traditional), is because you are racist against yourself!

“You denigrate your own culture and celebrate Western culture disguised and Christian culture. Where in Scripture have you seen Santa Claus or White Wedding? Meanwhile, your African traditional wedding (exchange of gifts and drinks) is in Scripture

“Africans just swallow what colonialists sold them as Christianity. Why is your African masquerade evil but Santa Claus is good? Where do you see Santa Claus in Scripture? Rearrange Santa. You get satan. Rearrange Claus.”