Ryan Giggs Believes Ighalo Has Vital Role In Ole’s United Squad

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs, has said that Nigerian star Odion Ighalo has a role to play in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

With Ighalo set to stay at Old Trafford until the end of January 2020, Ryan says that he has been impressed with Ighalo’s impact since his arrival.

“He’s different, he’s just a centre-forward,” Giggs told Sky Sports.

“The other players can play out wide, he gives you something extra. He makes an impact, whether it’s off the bench or starting. Centre-forwards always want to score goals and he has scored goals everywhere he has gone.

“It’s positive he’s able to stay because he’s done well. He’s scored goals and made an impact whenever he’s been on the pitch.”