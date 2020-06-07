Religious Leaders Perpetrated Most Rape Cases I’ve Handled – Foluke Daramola

Actress and founder of Passion Against Rape and Abuse Africa, PARAA, Foluke Daramola has stated that religious leaders perpetrated 75% of the rape cases her organization handles.

The actress who was raped at the age of 17 disclosed this during an interview with Funmi Iyanda.

“75% of the cases I have on my table are from religious leaders, and a lot of time, we don’t get to the end of it, because when we start, the family would come and tell us we should leave the religious leader to God”, she said.

Foluke Daramola also dismissed claims that rape occurs as a result of indecent dressing.

“Nothing attracts rape, it is a sign of weakness. Why do they rape minors, teenagers, and even old women, is that also about indecent dressing?

“You hardly find rape cases against young women except for sexual assaults and abuse in workplaces, we find it mostly amongst kids, teenagers, and elderly women, how come you are now telling me it is indecent dressing? And we are not animals.” she said.