Rapists Should Be Castrated, Not Sent To Prison – Minister

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has stated that the best punishment for rapists is for them to be castrated.

The Minister stated this while distributing palliatives to the leadership of FCT National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) FCT chapter and Nigeria Football Association of Coaches FCT chapter.

Prescribing the punishment amid an increase in cases of rape and murder in Nigeria, Aliyu stated that such will deter others.

According to her: “We will involve every member of the community in this battle against rape. Just recently, we are in search of one offender, and definitely we will nip it in the bud. And in conjunction with all the security outfits, NAPTIP, in the Federal Capital Territory, we are in the watch, and for any offender that we get, we will take it to any length to ensure that he is not fit to live.

“We are also pushing for serious institutional framework that will ensure that justice is done. It is not enough to just jail such person, definitely punishment like castration will do. When we kill them, they die and not remembering anything, therefore they should be castrated and roam the streets and remain inactive”.