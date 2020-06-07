Pastor Chris Slams Church Leaders Who Agreed To COVID-19 Guidelines

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy has slammed church leaders who agreed to the guidelines on church services given by the COVID-19 Task Force.

The guidelines prohibits kissing, hugging and touching during service which shouldn’t exceed one hour.

Church members are also expected to wear a face mask and get scanned scanne entering worship centers.

In reaction, Pastor Chris stated that the church leaders who agreed to the guidelines have their days numbered.

“One of the reasons you still have lockdown of churches in several countries right now is not even the government. You will be amazed. It is church organizations that are keeping many churches locked up till now.

“The so called advisers of government. The government invited certain church leaders, consulting with them whether to open the churches or not to, they advised the government to keep the churches locked because of their own fear, greed and jealousy. These are there problems, nothing else. And they kept those churches locked.

“But their days are numbered. Believe me.

“That is what has happened in many countries. The government wants to open the churches and religious leaders, particularly church leaders have advised government to keep churches locked.

“I wonder. Are they taking after Jesus? Are they taking after the apostles?

“They are the ones sending out modalities for reopening to churches under shameful requirement.

“Church leaders are telling church members no communion, no physical touch and if anybody is going to lay hands on the sick, they have to wear a glove…Did it happen in the church of Jesus Christ? You would think such an instruction came from sinners for which we should laugh..but to know that some Christian leaders would append their signatures to such document and send to churches..it is another fiasco.

“But like I said, don’t be angry at them, I am not angry at them. It just tells you where they have been. It is cruel”, he said.