Pa Akindayomi Broke All Protocols To Make Me G.O – Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has praised the founder of the church, Pa Josiah Akindayomi, for helping him get to his destiny.

Adeboye stated this while delivering a sermon at the Holy Ghost service titled “Let there be light 6”.

The clergyman stated that he was ordained pastor by Akindayomi after just two years in the church which was unprecedented.

Adeboye also revealed that a colleague of his who joined the church same time he did had to spend 15 years before he got ordained a pastor.

“Some jokers say it is easy to be a pastor in RCCG, that after six months that one could be ordained a pastor”, Adeboye said.

“Let them come and see how easy it is to be ordained as pastor. They think it is easy.

“You will see how long it will take you to go from being a worker, to being a deacon, then to being an assistant pastor before being ordained as a pastor”.