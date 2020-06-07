Omo-Agege Speaks On Asking EFCC To Investigate Akpabio

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has denied asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Omo-Agege stated that the letter said to have come from the clerk of the Senate for the EFCC to probe the minister is fake.

He also denied ordering the clerk to ask the EFCC to investigate Akpabio.

“The attention of the Office of Deputy President of the Senate has been drawn to a letter dated May 7.

”The letter was said to have purportedly been written by the Clerk of the Senate acting on behalf of the Office of Deputy President of the Senate requesting Chairman of EFCC to investigate and monitor the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one other.

“This Office hereby states that the said letter is false, fake, malicious, mischievous and vexatious.

“This office never instructed the Clerk of the Senate, or in fact any person, to write to or contact the EFCC in relation to any person.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to urge the public to disregard the fake letter, same being the handiwork of a person or persons with criminal intents,” the statement said.