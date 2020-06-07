Nigeria’s COVID-19 Toll Rise To 12,233, NCDC Confirms New 389 Cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections have risen to at least 12,233 after the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 389 new cases on Saturday night.

NCDC announced this through its official Twitter handle and said that as at June 6, 389 new confirmed cases from 23 states and nine deaths were recorded in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that on Feb. 27 Nigeria confirmed its first case of COVID-19 and 100 days after, NCDC recorded 12,233 confirmed cases and 342 deaths.

The new cases took the country’s total infections to 12,233, with 3,826 patients successfully treated and discharged, and 8065 actives cases.

According to NCDC, Lagos reported 66 new cases, the FCT 50, Delta 32, Oyo 31, Borno 26, Rivers 24, while Edo and Ebonyi recorded 23 new cases each.

Other states where new cases where found were Anambra (17), Gombe (17), Nasarawa (14), Imo (12), Kano (12), Sokoto (12), Jigawa (8), Ogun (7), Bauchi (5), Kebbi (2), Kaduna (2), Katsina (2), Ondo (2), Abia (1) and Niger (1).