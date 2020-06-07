Nigerian Lawmaker Apologizes Over Rape Comment

Alhaji Ahmed Jaha, a lamaker at the Federal House of Representatives from Borno State, has apologized for a comment he made on women and rape.

Jaha had spoken during plenary where he advised women to avoid dressing indecently because of men who can’t control themselves.

The lawmaker now regrets his words which blamed women for rape rather than the victims.

He said, “I have made a mistake that has offended the sensibilities of fellow Nigerians and indeed fellow human beings, particularly women who are our mothers, wives, sisters and daughters.

“While I totally reaffirm my position that rapists should face death sentence, I regret the part that talks about the dressing of women.

“I deeply apologise for this position, because as some had rightly argued, my comments could imply that women who are victims share the blame of being raped. This clearly, could not have been the intention of someone who suggested death penalty for rapists.”

Jaha also apologized to his colleagues in the house and also his constituents.