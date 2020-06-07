My Ex-boyfriend Burnt My Apartment After Break-Up, Lady Reveals

A South African, @Monica40449774 on Twitter, has revealed that her former lover burnt down her apartment because she broke up with him.
she also claimed that he drove over her and her mum multiple times before going ahead to burn the apartment.
Although it is unknown if the police have been involved in the matter, the lady shared photos of injuries she sustained and aftermath of the burnt apartment on Twitter.
