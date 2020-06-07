LUTH Speaks On Refusing To Treat 18-Year-Old Rape Victim

The management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, has reacted to a claim that it refused to treat an 18-year-old rape victim brought to its premises.
A lady had taken to Twitter with the allegation that the hospital refused to attend to the rape victim, a salesgirl of hers who was raped by a dispatch rider.
In reaction, the LUTH management issued a statement giving an account of what happened.
The statement reads: “LUTH management’s attention has been brought to a piece of news on twitter about an 18-year-old girl who was brought to LUTH by her boss on account of being raped. Our record shows that on 4th June, 2020 at about 6pm, a middle-aged woman came to the Accident and Emergency (A\E) that her sales girl was reportedly raped by a dispatch rider who had come to deliver items to her shop.
At this point, the alleged victim was still in the car. The medical officer in charge of the Triage unit of the A/E unit then proceeded to discuss the case with the Senior Registrar on duty in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) section in the presence of the woman.
She was informed that the PEP will be administered to the victim once she was formally registered in the hospital, while the legal aspect will be handled through an established legal process in Lagos State.
The woman responded that the case was already reported to the police and that what they needed was treatment i.e PEP.
At this point, a slip for registration was written for this woman. She then enquired if registration was free and she was informed that a fee was to be paid at the cash point.
She also wanted to know if the PEP was free and was told that the pharmacy will give the information regarding the drugs and any cost attached once the lady is registered.
She accepted the slip and then left the O&G consulting room, while the doctors returned to their duties.
It was, however, observed later that the woman did not proceed to register the rape survivor but had actually left with her without informing the doctor.
The above detail describes what transpired between our staff and the woman.
The victim remained inside the car throughout the encounter with the woman and none of our staff saw the victim before they both disappeared.
At no point did any of our staff approach the woman to drop charges against the alleged rapist.
LUTH as a hospital has a well-documented policy on handling and supporting cases of rape, and we have handled many of such cases in the past. We as an organization stand against any form of interpersonal violence and sexual assault and commit to deploying all our skill to all patients we care for including rape survivors”
