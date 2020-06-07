Lawan Blames Foreign Politics For Nigeria’s Inability To Combat Insecurity

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has blamed international politics for Nigeria’s inability to combat insecurity in the country.

In an interview on Sunday, he said international politics was slowing down efforts aimed at acquiring sophisticated machinery needed by the security agencies to do their jobs.

He said, “To some extent, we are suffering from international politics. I know that in our efforts to try to buy spare parts for jets, they may write to a certain foreign government and it will take six to nine months while another country will write to the same government and maybe get it in one or two months.

“So, something is not right, but that’s to say that it’s now one of our challenges that we will continue to engage with countries that we feel don’t understand what we are doing here.

“Also, we need more resources for security. By resources, I don’t mean just money, we need more personnel for the armed forces.

“We need more personnel for the police, Nigerian immigration Service, and almost all the agencies and paramilitary as well.

“We also need resources in terms of equipment, machinery, and then training.

“What we experience today is we don’t have sufficient personnel, the resources available to security office are inadequate.

“Government is doing a lot to get more resources in terms of equipment and machinery.”

Source: Punch