Kenya’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 2,767 – Health Ministry

Kenya’s COVID-19 cases have risen to a total number of 2,767 after recording 167 new cases on Sunday, according to the health ministry.

Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary in the ministry, said the cases were detected from 2,833 samples, which were tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 752, coming after the country discharged 46 patients after recovering from the respiratory disease.

Kagwe revealed that the country recorded another fresh death (1) bringing the total number of deaths to 84.

Kagwe called on Kenyans to follow the laid-down guidelines so as to help reduce the spread of infections in the country. (Xinhua/NAN)