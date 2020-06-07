Gorge Floyd: President Trump Pulls Military From Streets

US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the streets of Washington over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death led to a spate of violent protests across the U.S, forcing Trump to call in the national guard in order to restore calm.

The African American was killed last week by a Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, who has since been fired from the force alongside three other officers.

“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control,” he tweeted.

“They will be going home, but can quickly return if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”