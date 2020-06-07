COVID-19: PL Records No New Positives COVID-19 Tests

Ahead of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’, the latest round of COVID-19 testings has produced zero positive cases, the league’s statement said.

A total of 1,195 tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday, the sixth round of tests since players from England’s 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives.

No Premier League matches have taken place since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has led to more than 50,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally this week based on official sources.

But a restart of the suspended 2019/2020 season is scheduled for June 17.

(Reuters/NAN)