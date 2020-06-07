COVID-19: No Fixed Date On Schools’ Resumption, FG Reveals

The Federal Government has revealed that there is no fixed date on the resumption of schools across the country amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Recall that the FG closed schools across the country in March in order to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

With the economy gradually reopening, including the lifting of the ban on religious activities, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister for Health said schools will reopen when the government is able to ensure balance in safety and preventing of COVID-19 explosion across the country.

The Minister said the government would continue to monitor and study the situations with a view to deciding when to reopen schools.

According to Ehanire: “There is no fixed date on schools’ resumption. The presidential task force on COVID-19 is studying the situation, carrying out reviews every two and four weeks to assess the situation and judge when it is safe.

“The Federal Government is taking very seriously the balance between safety and preventing of disease explosion, and the opening of schools.

“We are encouraging schools to embrace online training and education as much as possible.

“As soon as the details are established and the risk of transmission is measured and established, then, schools will reopen.”