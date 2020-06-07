COVID-19: Nigerian Government Speak On Date For Schools To Reopen

The Federal Government has revealed when schools in the country will reopen after a period of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie revealed that schools will reopen as soon as government is able to “balance between safety and preventing of disease explosion” in the country.

Speaking during the 100th day press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Ehanire, however, stated that no date has been fixed yet for schools to reopen.

He said, “There is no fixed date on schools’ resumption. The presidential task force on COVID-19 is studying the situation, carrying out reviews every two and four weeks to assess the situation and judge when it is safe.

“The Federal Government is taking very seriously the balance between safety and preventing of disease explosion, and the opening of schools.

“We are encouraging schools to embrace online training and education as much as possible.

“As soon as the details are established and the risk of transmission is measured and established, then, schools will reopen.”