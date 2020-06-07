COVID-19: 31 Patients Recover From Lagos Isolation Centers

At least 31 coronavirus patients have been discharged by the Lagos State Government after fully recovering from the respiratory virus.

This brings the total number of patients successfully treated to 1,025 so far, according to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Good people of Lagos, today, 31 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 25 males and six females were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“’The patients, six from Onikan, four from Gbagada, two from Agidingbi, six from Lekki and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“’With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1025,’’ Sanwo-Olu said.