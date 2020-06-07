Coronavirus Lockdown Will Soon Be A Blessing – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye has said the coronavirus lockdown will be a blessing to those who worship God appropriately.

Adeboye stated this while delivering a live broadcast on his Dove TV where he revealed that the lockdown will soon be over.

The clergyman also thanked the Nigerian government for lifting the ban on worship centers which it declared two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thank God for everything the government has been doing during this pandemic”, he said.

“You can’t lock down the whole world forever.

”Sooner or later, the lockdown will be over.

“For some people, it will be over sooner than expected. Worship God appropriately and see how the lockdown will be a blessing.

“If you learn to worship God, you will see the lockdown becoming an asset rather than a problem.

“Your duty is to wait on the lord, God is the Guest, you are the waiter, don’t bombard him with request, when you waited on God, you can always fly over several mountains.”