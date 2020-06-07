Conor McGregor Announces Retirement For The Third Time

UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor has, for the third time in four years, announced his retirement from fighting, CNN reports.

The former two-division UFC World Champion said that he was done fighting in a statement posted to his verified Twitter early Sunday morning.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” the tweet said. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.<br>Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!<br>Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!<br>Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!<br>Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ <a href=”https://t.co/Dh4ijsZacZ”>pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ</a></p>— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1269492917317533696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 7, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This isn’t the first time the mixed martial arts star has announced his retirement on social media.

The controversial Irish fighter, whose nickname is “The Notorious,” announced his retirement from the sport in March of 2019 but returned to the ring earlier this year to battle American fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He went on to beat the Cowboy with a technical knockout after 15 months of retirement.

And in 2016, he tweeted, “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.”

McGregor leaves the sport ranked 8th on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pound-for-pound list.