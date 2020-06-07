Another Young Lady Raped, Killed In Her Apartment In Ibadan

Another Lady, 29-year-old Shomuyiwa Azeezat has been raped and killed inside her apartment in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident occurred just days after Barakat Bello was raped and killed in her house in the same Ijefun Moniya Road, Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Azeezat who was found in the pool of her own blood is believed to have been smashed in the head with a big stone found beside her bed.

The incident has been confirmed by SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, theP Public Relations Officer in the state.

Fadeyi said, “The police are aware of the dastardly killing of one Baraka Bello ( f )18-years-old of Oloro Area kraal, Akinyele LGA of Oyo State on 31st May 2020 and one Azezat Somuyiwa ‘f’ aged 29 years of Ijefun Community, Moniya Akinyele LGA, on 5th June 2020.

“It should be noted that immediately the Commissioner of Police got wind of the incident, he relocated his office to the area along with the DC Operations, DC Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Area Commander, Moniya, DPOs Moniya and Ojoo with all the police tactical teams in company with Special Assistant (SA) and Executive Assistant (EA) Security from Oyo State Government House.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, wishes to use this medium to put the records straight that Azezat Somuyiwa ‘female’ aged 29 years of Ijefun Community, Moniya, that was killed in the early hours of 5th June 2020 by some assailants was smashed with stone in the head.”