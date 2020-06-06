Yobe Governor, Buni, vows to imprison rapists for life

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has vowed that any person found guilty of rape will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The state laws stipulate life imprisonment for cases involving minors and where the victim is an adult, the culprit would be jailed up to a term of 25 years.

Therefore, he warned community leaders in the state to be vigilant and speak up regarding rape cases in their various domains

Buni also charged the Police and Judiciary to do their jobs properly and investigate where need be.

“The full wrath of the law will be applied on anyone who is proven to have committed rape in the state,” the Governor warned.