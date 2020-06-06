Supercars racer, Renee Gracie, announced that she has quit racing for full-time porn career where she will earn £14k per week on OnlyFans adult site.

The Sun reports that the 25-year-old who was a fulltime female Supercars racer left for online sex videos because she said racing pays her very little money.

Gracie started with nude photos but having made nearly £1,700 in her first week, she quickly moved on to sharing videos of her having sex.

She told Australia’s Daily Telegraph: “It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamed of and I really enjoy it.

“I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at.”

Having shot to prominence by joining forces with Swiss racer Simona de Silverstro at Bathurst in 2015, Gracie said she simply lost her passion for racing.

She is planning to buy a property and pay it off in full within a year and will do “pretty much anything” to earn money on the site.

She added: “I got over it and realised I wasn’t good enough and moved on.

“I was then selling cars at a car yard, busting my a***, and a couple of fans suggested I do OnlyFans and it started from there.”

Her family support her decision, according to former racer who said: “Believe it or not my Dad knows about it and supports it.

“I think you could say my Dad is actually proud because of the financial position I am in and what I have been able to do with the site.

“You look at what I have achieved not what I am doing, it has been a success.”

