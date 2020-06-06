Solskjaer Speaks On Extra Substitutions For English Premier League

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the idea for extra substitutions for the English Premier League will be helpful to players.

The English Premier League will restart after it was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic which has a death toll of 40,000 in the UK.

United will have a game against Tottenham on June 19 before clashing with Sheffield United on June 24.

“I think that’s helpful because footballers, after being out for so long, going into competitive games will be a challenge for them and we have to look after them injury-wise and fitness-wise,” United manager Solskjaer told the club’s website.

“We can’t just flog one player and say to them, ‘you play every game and every minute’ because it might be a period when we have to rotate quite often.”

With three points away from a Champions League spot, Solskjaer says, “It does feel like a new season but then again, the first two games against Tottenham and Sheffield United are vital for the league standings, the table.

“And it’s a short season, it’s only nine (league) games so can we get as many points and good performances as possible.

“If we do get a good spell now, we could end up with some trophies and something to cheer about.

“It’s a young team with some great talent, some great work-rate, personalities… the human qualities in the group are fantastic.”