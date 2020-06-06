PDP Slams Buhari Administration Over Killings In Kaduna, Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari with claims that it has lost its central control system.

The PDP also attacked the administration over the rise of insecurity in the country amid attacks in Kaduna, Kogi

This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement reads: “It’s not only in Southern Kaduna, in Isanlu, Yagba East local Government of Kogi State, armed robbers went into a bank on Thursday, killed all the policemen there and killed indigenes of the community.

“It is about the failure of governance, the central control system of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has collapsed. Whom do you say is in charge of governance today?

“President Buhari is in charge of the security architecture of our nation, he is a general who has commanded troops and in spite of our expectations in our party that with the the advantage of his experience he should know that when a commander begins to lose men on the field, it behooves on him to change the security architecture of country but he has not taken advice.”