Oshiomhole hindered Obasanjo’s phased removal of subsidy,  Atiku says

Atiku Abubakar has said that All Progressive Congress Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole stood against the phased removal of subsidy during Obasanjo’s Government.

The former Vice President of Nigeria stated this on his official Twitter account on Saturday.

The PDP Chieftain added that despite Oshiomhole stiff opposition to subsidy removal and Nigerian Labour Chairman far back in 2007, the administration achieved two phases of subsidy removal of fuel and complete withdrawal of subsidy of diesel before he and ex-President Obasanjo left office.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Nonetheless, we achieved two phases of subsidy removal of fuel and complete withdrawal of subsidy of diesel before we left office. -AA</p>— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) <a href="https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1269341966673772545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 6, 2020</a></blockquote>