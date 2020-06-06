Nnamdi Kanu Reacts As Miyetti Allah Says Fulani Will Rule Nigeria Forever

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Nigerian Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to a statement by the Miyetti Allah that Fulani will rule Nigeria forever.

Concise News reported that the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo said that the Fulani tribe own Nigeria and will rule the country forever.

Bodejo also stated that the Miyetti Allah will soon flag-off its one security outfit which will be in all states and range from 5,000 to 100,000 vigilantes

Concerning the Fulani tribe, he told The Sun that “They produced Nigeria.

“They produced the first prime minister. If they produced the first president, another president, another president and so on, are they not the owner of the country?

“Fulani are ruling Nigeria and they must continue to rule the country forever. That is the truth.”

In reaction, Nnamdi Kanu wrote on Facebook: “For years IPOB warned, screamed and worked tirelessly hard to let the whole world understand what is happening and about to happen but I was ignored, insulted, spat at and ridiculed.

“This is what happens when cowards are in charge of your mainstream media and half-educated dimwitted buffoons see themselves as intellectuals.”