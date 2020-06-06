New Chief Of Staff, Gambari Was Close To Abacha – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka has stated that Ibrahim Gambari, the new Chief of Staff to President Buhari, was a close associate of late General Sani Abacha.

Soyinka stated this during an interview with Plus TV where he also criticized the lopsided appointments by the Buhari administration.

Gambari became Chief of Staff last month following the death of Abba Kyari who held the position.

Soyinka stated that Gambari is “part of the structure” and will not “make any difference here”.

“I know Gambari, he’s part of the structure.

“Gambari was an Abacha man which means that he has the Abacha status quo mentality. Let’s put it that way. Gambari is not going to make any difference here, he is just going to make sure that he’s looking after his portfolio over there. So why are we looking in that direction for salvation in this country?

“I didn’t want to join in that debate because I want him to enjoy his stay. But I know Gambari very, very well,” Soyinka said.