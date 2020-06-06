Lewandowski scores 30th Bundesliga goal of the season

Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th Bundesliga goal of the season for Bayern Munich on Saturday during the 4-2 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen.



The home side took the lead in the ninth minute when Lucas Alario scored the opener but Kingsley Coman equalized in the 27th minutes.

Bayern ensure they ended the first half with a clear lead as Leon Goretzka 42′ and Serge Gnabry 45+1′ made it 3-1 for the away team.

Man of the moment, Lewandowski 66′ well-placed header gave Bayern a three-goal lead, equalling his most prolific Bundesliga season.

Florian Wirtz reduced the deficit for the home side in the 89′ it wasn’t enough to spoil the party for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

The win takes Hans-Dieter Flick’s men a step closer to the Bundesliga title with 10 points ahead of second-placed Borrusia Dortmund who has 60points.