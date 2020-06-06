Actress Sylvia Oluchi has accused veteran movie director Lancelot Imasuen if sexually assaulting her during a movie shoot in 2008.

The actress disclosed a few details of the encounter in a WhatsApp group chat.

Sylvia Oluchi wrote: “When we were filming Bent Arrows back in 2008 in Abuja. You told me to come to your room in the hotel after shoot at night (we were all camped in the same hotel). You made some moves, when I refused, you physically pinned me to the bed and shoved your tongue down my mouth while squeezing my boobs.”

She also revealed that the director was forced to change his mind after being moved by her tears.

She also opened up in a phone conversation that she’s not the only one who has faced such at the hands of the movie director.

When contacted, Imasuen stated that he won’t comment on the matter yet.

“It is still a private matter so I am not in a position to make a statement. The group chat where the accusation was made is a private one and the group’s admins have set up a committee to investigate the allegation.

“So, while I am surprised as anybody else-it is from 13 years ago, I have been advised to be quiet. It is an industry thing for now and cannot be made public.”