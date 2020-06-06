Lagos State Approves Three Private Hospitals To Treat Coronavirus

Three private hospitals have been approved by the Lagos State Government for the treatment and management of coronavirus patients in the state.
Professor Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner of Health, during a press briefing where he also revealed that the hospitals passed a biosecurity compliance test designed to reduce the risk of transmission of the disease.
The commissioner also stated that the approved hospitals will still be supervised by the Lagos State Government.
He said, “They have passed the biosecurity compliance test. They have made modifications to their hospitals so that their staff and other patients are not put in danger or exposed to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Those private hospitals have passed the test and we are just in the process of issuing them with accreditation certificate so that they can start managing COVID19 patients in the private sector.
“However, even if they are managing COVID19 in the private sector, it still comes under the supervision of the Lagos State Government Ministry of Health.
“Also, information about every patient managed by the hospitals must be made available to us so that we can record it in our database.
“COVID-19 remains a public crisis and all public crises are managed and supervised by the Lagos state government and by extension the federal government of Nigeria.”
