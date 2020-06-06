I Will Walk Off The Pitch If Racially Abused – Ighalo

Former Super Eagles player, Odion Ighalo has said that he will not hesitate to walk off the pitch if he’s ever racially abused during a game.

Ighalo who now plays for Manchester United after a loan deal with his club Shanghai Shenhua stated this in an interview with Sky Sports.

The 30-year old recounted how he was racially abused by a player in the Chinese league but nothing was done over the matter after he reported to authorities.

Demanding justice for George Floyd, Ighalo stated that further actions will be taken if he’s ever subjected to racial abuse.

“If it happens to me I would report it to the referee and see what they do, but if they don’t take action about it then I’m going to walk off because it should not be done to any player or anyone in the world.

“In one game in China I got called all sorts of names and after the game, I didn’t shake his hand. I walked straight into the dressing room, I was angry, I reported it to the FA,” he said.