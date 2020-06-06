Fulani Will Rule Nigeria Forever, Flagging Off Security Outfits – Miyetti Allah

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo has said that the Fulani tribe own Nigeria and will rule the country forever.

Bodejo stated that the Miyetti Allah will soon flag-off its one security outfit which will be in all states and range from 5,000 to 100,000 vigilantes

He told The Sun “My organization, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, we are trying to set up our own security outfit.

“We are considering starting with 5000 personnel. While their own is Amotekun, our own name shall be unveiled soon. We have not decided on its name, maybe, it may be called, Miyetti Allah Vigilante.”

thHe evenexplained that even though “nothing concerns Fulani man with Coronavirus”, the pandemic has not stopped the plans for the outfit.

“We are meeting, anytime from now, we make our plans public. We will first start with 5,000 personnel,” he said, adding that, “It is going to be across the country because there is no any angle you cannot find the Fulani in this country.”

He added that the Fulani has right “to go and settle in any bush in this country without asking anybody for permission.”

“It is not against the law in this country. Who would they go to take permission from, is it the animals in the bush?”