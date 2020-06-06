Ex-GMD of Odua Investments, Sir Remi Omotosho, dies at 75

Former Group Managing Director of Odua Investments Ltd, Sir Remi Omotosho, has died at the age of 75, according to reports.

Sir Omotosho, who was until death the Chairman of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank of Nigeria and DN Meyer Paints, died in a Lagos hospital on Friday morning after a brief illness.

The deceased was a seasoned administrator and industry leader in Nigeria’s financial sector.

He was also the chairman, PPP Committee of Ekiti during Governor Kayode Fayemi’s first tenure and served actively in the state COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee, where he was Chairman of the Funds Management and Evaluation Committee and the Federal Government Relations Committee.

He bagged a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree at the University of Ibadan. He also holds a degree in advanced management from Duke University, USA.

Sir Omotosho had his elementary education in his home town, Ode-Aiyedun Ekiti, in the present Ekiti State.

He later attended Methodist Teacher Training College, Grade Three, at Ifaki-Ekiti. He then proceeded to the University of Ibadan, where he studied Geography.