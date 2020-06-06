COVID-19: Udom sets up monitoring committees as Churches reopen

The Udom Emmanuel-led Akwa Ibom State Government has set up a committee to monitor the reopening of churches in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday as churches are set to resume services on June 7.

Ekuwem revealed that a total of four monitoring committees have been set up to monitor the three senatorial districts of the state and Uyo the capital city.

Members of the committee comprise the representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, the local government councils, and the Nigeria Police.

They are saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that churches comply with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on the prevention and control of the pandemic.

The SSG, however, warned residents that the ban on social gatherings such as burials and weddings are still in force, stressing that all schools are to remain closed till further notice.

While appreciating the private sector for supporting the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the virus in the state, Ekuwem lamented that the Federal Government had yet to support the state financially.

As at the time of this report, the state has recorded a total of 45 cases with 14 patients being discharged, two deaths recorded and 29 active cases.

