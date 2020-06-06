Buhari Warns Bandits, Says ‘Surrender Your Weapon Or Face Violent End’

President Muhammadu Buhari has told bandits terrorising the Northwest region to surrender their weapons, or face “disgraceful and violent ends.”

Buhari also assured the people of Katsina State of renewed efforts on security and the safety of lives and properties.

The President made this known after a meeting with Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State at the State House.

This is contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

It reads in part: “The President said more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States will be under taken.

“President Buhari commiserated with Gov Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, and APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa”.