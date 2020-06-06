Brescia sack Mario Balotelli refusing to turn up for training

Mario Balotelli has been sacked by the Italian club Brescia after a bust-up with Brescia’s president Massimo Cellino and missing ten days of training., The Sun reports.

Balotelli’s contract was set to be terminated at the end of the 2019/20 campaign but according to Football Italia, he has now been given his marching orders after missing ten days of training.

La Gazzetta claim no legal action will take place as the agreement was reached with Balotelli’s lawyers.

After stints with Nice and Marseille, the 29-year-old joined his home town club in August 2019 scoring five goals in 19 Serie A appearances for Diego Lopez’s side.

With clubs permitted to resume training despite COVID-19, the former Man City player missed a series of sessions but was spotted training alone.

The Sun reports that he put his absence down to stomach problems.

Club president Cellino has labelled Balotelli’s £160,000-per-week deal a “mistake”.

Speaking to BBC’s World Football programme, he said: “I think we both made a mistake.

“I thought that coming to Brescia, which is his town, would commit him very much.

“At the same, I think he was handled the wrong way by my previous coach [Eugenio Corini].”

He added: “He doesn’t show up to training, he doesn’t look very committed let’s say, for the future of the club. That’s the problem.”