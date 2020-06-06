Ban Herdsmen From West African Countries Coming To Nigeria – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has advised the Federal Government to ban herdsmen coming into Nigeria from other West African countries.

The governor stated that such a move will put an end to the crisis between farmers and herders in the country.

Ganduje made this known while calling for a review of the protocols governing the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

He said, “We appeal to the Federal Government to even after the Covid-19 interstate border lockdown, the border closure should remain to prevent the Fulani herders from West Africa to come into the country. Such migration should be prevented.

“The ECOWAS protocols should be reviewed so that the herdsmen are not being allowed into Nigeria so that we reduce the level of conflicts.

“They (Fulani herdsmen) move with arms and ammunition, so we appeal to the government to prevent them from coming into the country,” Ganduje said.

He continued, “We engage in this project for three fundamental reasons, first and foremost is to avoid clashes between farmers and herders. Secondly, to avoid movement of herders which is the source of conflict and to avoid cattle rustling.

“Thirdly, it is absolutely necessary to improve and modernise breeding system for Fulani cattle. As it is clear that a gallon of milk is more expensive than one gallon of petrol, it is, therefore, necessary for us to utilize this great opportunity.

“We will construct school (Primary and Secondary schools), hospital and veterinary clinic in the settlement so that the people and their livestock settling here could get access to health care and be educated.

“This is the first batch of the housing units of 25 out of 200 units earmarked for construction. Similar project is ongoing in Falgore forest where we already established a security outpost to secure the herdsmen and their livestock’s,” adding that “Fulani’s across the country will to settle in the settlement are invited to come and benefit from the project.”