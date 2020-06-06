30 COVID-19 patients discharged from Abuja centers

At least 30 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the federal capital territory (FCT) after receiving treatments at the isolation centres.

As it stands, the total number of discharged patients in the FCT has raised to 245, according to a statement from Mohammed Bello, minister of the (FCT) on Saturday.

“Dear FCT residents, I bring you good news as we successfully treated and discharged an additional thirty (30), #COVID19 patients, from our treatment facilities in the FCT,” he tweeted.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 245. #StaySafe #TakeResponsibility.”

So far, Nigeria has recorded 11,844 cases of the disease. While 3,696 patients have been discharged, 333 have died, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).