Yahaya Bello Lifts Lockdown Order, Insists Kogi State Is COVID-19 Free

The Kogi State Government has lifted the lockdown order declared in Kabba-Bunu local government area of the state over COVID-19.

This was disclosed by Governor Yahaya Bello while speaking at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to the governor, the decision to lift the lockdown order became necessary after samples taken from the local government area returned negative.

Concise News reported that the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, announced two cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State.

With the lifting of the lockdown order, Yahaya Bello insists that the state remains COVID-19 free.

