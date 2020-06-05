Williams Uchemba Thanks God After Falling Sick For Two Weeks

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has revealed that his absence on social media has been as a result of being bed-ridden.

In an Instagram post, Williams Uchemba stated that he was forced to run some tests on himself part of which was for COVID-19 after he returned from the US.

It was later discovered that he was putting himself through lots of stress which finally took a toll on his body.

He wrote: “I guess the body breaks down when/if we forget to stop and take care of our health. The past few weeks have reminded me of how we take good health for granted. Since my return to Nigeria from the US, I’ve been unable to sleep at night and in the morning, I head out for my daily activities, neglecting my sleep.

“A few weeks ago was the height of the stress cos I’ve been taking an online program at Harvard University which runs through the night. In the morning I head out for outreach to feed people on the street so last two weeks my body parked up and I had to be taken to the hospital.

“They ran all the tests and No it wasn’t COVID-19 thankfully. I was under immense stress. Thanks to each and every one of you that noticed my absence on social media and left tons of messages. I feel a lot better now Swipe left to see my current state. All thanks and Glory be to God Almighty. What have I missed?”