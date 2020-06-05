Uwaila Omozuwa Wanted To Be A Minister, Preach The Word Of God – Sister

The sister of Uwaila Omozuwa, the student of the University of Benin who was raped and murdered has revealed that she wanted to be a minister and preach the word of God.

Omozuwa was raped and murdered inside a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin, Edo State.

She was found half-naked and in a pool of her own blood inside the church from where she was rushed to a hospital where she died.

Her sister Judith Omozuwa told CNN: “She wanted to be a minister and preach the word of God. The church was her favourite place to be,” Judith, 24, said by phone. “That she was murdered where she always found peace is just devastating.”

Omozuwa usually went to the church on weekdays to study to avoid distractions from her siblings at home, her sister said.

On the day Uwaila died, Judith revealed that she walked her to the gate of the Church without knowing that that would be the last time she would see her.

“Uwa complained that we made a lot of noise at home watching TV and it was getting worse now that everyone is at home.

“That day she was wearing one of my clothes and I was teasing her. “She said that is what sisters do.”