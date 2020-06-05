Okonjo-Iweala Nominated For DG WTO By President Buhari

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been nominated by President Buhari for the role of Director-General World Trade Organization, WTO.

This was confirmed on social media by presidential aide Bashir Ahmad.

Her nomination came after that of Yono Frederick Agah was dropped to favour her.

Okonjo-Iweala will now be part of the election in Geneva, Switzerland in 2021.

The election will be for a four year term from 2021 to 2025 after Roberto Azevedo stepped down a year to the end of his tenure.

Okonjo-Iweala is currently the chairman of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). She also a board member of Twitter.