NCDC Issues New Guidelines For Discharging COVID-19 Patients

New guidelines have been issued by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, for the discharging of COVID-19 patients.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu made this known in Abuja on Thursday during the press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

According to him, a second negative test result is no longer needed before a COVID-19 patient can be discharged.

He said, “The two critical groups of patients are symptomatic and asymptomatic. For symptomatic patients, they may now be discharged at least 10 days after symptom onset and at least three days without symptom.

“So, if you’re symptomatic, you can be discharged if you’ve had three days without symptoms in addition to at least 10 days of symptoms. If your symptoms stay longer, we will wait for longer while managing you supportively.

“If you’re asymptomatic, you can be discharged 14 days after your first positive test, with confidence that you can go home and you’re no longer infective and you’re not putting anyone else at risk. So, we no longer have to wait for a negative test to discharge.”

Speaking on post-discharge management, Ihekweazu said that those who are asymptomatic after ten days will be discharged. He also stated that the reason why health workers are yet to adhere to the new guidelines is that they are still used to the previous ones.

He said, “We are not suggesting that people are discharged while they are still symptomatic, so we are talking about discharging people that are asymptomatic and have recovered.”