Lebanese Embassy Stops Issuing Visas To Nigerians

The Lebanese Embassy in Nigeria has announced that it would not be issuing visas to Nigerians.

The new policy was implemented in reaction to a video showing Peace Busari who was auctioned on social media by a Lebanese man.

This made the government of the country rescue 69 Nigerian workers out of 79 who were getting maltreated in the country.

The new policy is publicized in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations Unit, of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM.

The statement reads in part: “Sequel to influx of some Nigerians to Lebanon to work, Amb. Houssam Diab, the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria announced that the Embassy has suspended issuing working visas to Nigerians seeking domestic work in Lebanon.

“He told the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa in his Abuja office that the mission had suspended the issuance since May 1.

“The Ambassador clarified that the Embassy and the Lebanese community paid over $150,000 USD to evacuate the 69 Nigerians and also paid for their 14 days quarantine.

“The Lebanese government in conjunction with the Lebanese community in Nigeria returned 69 out of 79 Nigerians allegedly stranded and abused by their bosses back home.”