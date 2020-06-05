Glee Hotel Reveals What They Know About Rape Allegation Against D’banj

The management of Glee Hotel has denied the allegation that singer D’banj raped a lady inside one of their hotel rooms.

A lady had accused the singer of raping get inside a hotel room after he got access to a spare key to the room she was lodged in. The name of Glee Hotel was mentioned as the place the incident occurred.

In reaction, Glee Hotel stated that no such incident occurred in their premises and that it is not part of their practice to give spare key of a booked room to someone else.

A statement reads: “Our attention has been brought to the Rape allegation trending on Instagram made against the popular musician Dbanj. It is said to have happened at Glee hotel sometime in December 2018. It is alleged that the front office at Glee gave Dbanj the key to a guests room without their consent. We state firmly that this is FALSE and can never happen at Glee.

“We operate best practices and the welfare and security of our guest is paramount to us. We advice the accuser to check with the person who paid for the said room as her said name was not on record as a guest. Any person who pays has access to two keys for all the rooms paid for by them. We never got any complaints then or at anytime afterwards regarding any form of abuse.

“We will never condone any form of abuse particularly to a lady at our premises (Glee). we are happy to assist in investigating the matter properly. Our lawyers have been informed and we are taking the matter very seriously. We SAY LOUDLY NO to rape or any form of abuse towards women”.