Fire Guts Store Near State House Chapel, Presidential Villa

The Presidency has revealed that a fire incident has occurred at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He revealed that the fire which occurred at the store near the State House chapel was as a result of an electric spark.

The fire was immediately put off before the Federal Fire Service arrived.

“The incident, linked to an electrical spark, was immediately brought under control by alert staff using available fire extinguishers well ahead of the arrival of the Federal Fire Service trucks stationed just outside the premises,” Shehu said.

“Luckily, no injury or serious damage was recorded.”