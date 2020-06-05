Fire Guts Store Near State House Chapel, Presidential Villa

The Presidency has revealed that a fire incident has occurred at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
This was disclosed by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
He revealed that the fire which occurred at the store near the State House chapel was as a result of an electric spark.
The fire was immediately put off before the Federal Fire Service arrived.
“The incident, linked to an electrical spark, was immediately brought under control by alert staff using available fire extinguishers well ahead of the arrival of the Federal Fire Service trucks stationed just outside the premises,” Shehu said.
“Luckily, no injury or serious damage was recorded.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.