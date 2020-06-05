EPL Fixtures For The Remaining 92 Matches Of 2019/20 Season

The English Premier League has released kick-off time and dates for the remaining 92 matches of the 2019/20 season.
The season will start on June 17 with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United at 6 pm and Manchester City vs Arsenal at 8 pm
Weds 17th June
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Man City vs Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports
Fri 19th June
Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham vs Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports
Sat 20th June
Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport
Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport
West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC
Sun 21st June
Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports
Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports
Mon 22nd June
Man City vs Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports
Tues 23rd June
Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Weds 24th June
Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
Norwich vs Everton (6pm) BBC
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thurs 25th June
Burnley vs Watford (6pm) Sky Sports
Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Wolves vs Bournemouth (8.15pm) BT Sport
Sat 27th June
Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) BT Sport
Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (8.15pm) BBC
Sun 28th June
Aston Villa vs Wolves (12pm) BT Sport
Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup) (2.30pm) BT Sport
Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) BBC
Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Mon 29th June
Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime
Tues 30th June
Brighton vs Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports
Sheffield United vs Tottenham (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Weds 1st July
Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports
Everton vs Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thurs 2nd July
Arsenal vs Norwich (6pm) BT Sport
Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports
